Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 778,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

