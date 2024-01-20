Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

