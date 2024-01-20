Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 340 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $126.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

