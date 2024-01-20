Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
ARESF stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.31.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
