Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

ARESF stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

