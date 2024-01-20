Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.77.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $292,906.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,293.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $292,906.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,293.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,969. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

