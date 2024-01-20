Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.05. 2,884,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,794,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $34,447.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,604.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $34,447.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,101 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. FMR LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

