AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. AptarGroup has a one year low of $107.89 and a one year high of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

