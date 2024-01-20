Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0000

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $949,852.17 and approximately $129.33 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001451 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.