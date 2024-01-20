APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APA will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

