Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of AON worth $285,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $311.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

