Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. currently has $32.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.54.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

