Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

ANNX opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

