Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Annexon
Insider Activity at Annexon
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth about $49,000.
Annexon Stock Performance
ANNX opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.65.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
Featured Stories
