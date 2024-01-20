AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 4.4%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $22.23. 24,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 222,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $623.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 988.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at $87,872.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,482 shares of company stock worth $265,512 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

