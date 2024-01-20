Analysts Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) PT at $31.87

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.87.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

CTRA opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

