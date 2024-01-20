Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) PT at C$1.74

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.46.
CJR.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
