Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT at C$15.06

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHP.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.52. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.29.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

