Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.81. 2,566,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $311.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

