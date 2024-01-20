American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 20,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

