Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ameren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

