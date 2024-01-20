AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 5.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 7,385,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,674,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $893.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3,234.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,274,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 1,236,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

