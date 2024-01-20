AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 62,955 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.16.
AlTi Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global
AlTi Global Company Profile
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AlTi Global
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.