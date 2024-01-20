AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 62,955 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.16.

AlTi Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AlTi Global by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AlTi Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AlTi Global by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

