Alpha Family Trust Has $3.38 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alpha Family Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.43.

Shares of META stock opened at $383.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $384.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

