Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.97. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 20,900 shares trading hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.