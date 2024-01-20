Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

A opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.