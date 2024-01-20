Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Hunter Gillies Sells 4,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hunter Gillies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Hunter Gillies sold 125 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,062.50.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $41,008.50.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.14. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

