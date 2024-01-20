Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

