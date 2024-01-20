Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACET
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.89.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adicet Bio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.