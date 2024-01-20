AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $164.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average is $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.