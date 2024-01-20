920 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $628.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,396. The stock has a market cap of $596.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

