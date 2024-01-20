86,000 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.86. The stock had a trading volume of 297,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,385. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.79. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $285.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

