60,431 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Titan International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,403,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 350,189 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 756,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 326,383 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 31,016,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 310,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after acquiring an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $886.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Titan International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWI

About Titan International

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.