4,387 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,016,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Acushnet

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.