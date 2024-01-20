4,065 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 467,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $66.79.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

