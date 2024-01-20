3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,823,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

