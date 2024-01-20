3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.