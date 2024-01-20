3,579 Shares in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPXN opened at $69.48 on Friday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $104.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

