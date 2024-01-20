1st Source Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

1st Source has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

1st Source stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.84. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in 1st Source by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 1st Source by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 1st Source by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

