1,943 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $129.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $138.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

