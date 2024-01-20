1,850 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 220,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,813,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average is $137.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.