1,706 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.34.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

