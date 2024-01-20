1,658 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $110.17. 2,838,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,073. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

