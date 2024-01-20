1,255 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,255 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,391,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,547. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

