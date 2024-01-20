11,306 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHG. StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SHG stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 107,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,399. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

