1,073 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $221.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

