Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.23.

Zscaler stock opened at $227.91 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.20.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,012 shares of company stock worth $31,233,802. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

