Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 3,756 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE YUM opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $128.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

