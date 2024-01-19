Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YGR. ATB Capital lowered shares of Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.6492147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yangarra Resources

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

