WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $11.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.

WW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get WW International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WW International

WW International Stock Down 3.4 %

WW International stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $360.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.