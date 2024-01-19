Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $109.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

