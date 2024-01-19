WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 800 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $68.58. 959,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.