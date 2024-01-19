WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 7,141 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

